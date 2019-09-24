Say prost to this festival

The days leading up to the end of September are filled with fun, frolic and beer in Munich. That's when the German city hosts the famed Oktoberfest, where people from all over the world descend to consume copious amounts of lager along with the country's famed sausages. The annual event is now replicated across the world and since Mumbai won't be left behind, a micropub in Bandra is hosting the city's own version of it.



Watermelon cooler

So, drop in to sample a range of local and international bottled beers and ales, as well as tap versions of the beverage. There is also a special menu created by chef Karan Bane of The Blue fame, which features a variety of vegetarian, chicken, lamb and beef burgers modelled on the lines of those sold in Munich. The celebrations will also carry on for more days than at the German city. So, pay a visit to get a taste of a Bavarian festival and don't forget to say "prost", or "cheers" in German, when you raise a toast with your friends.

TILL October 15, 12 pm to 1 am

AT Kaitlyn's Beer Garden, Hill Road, Bandra West.

CALL 7021617921

Cost Rs 1,000 for a beer bucket

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates