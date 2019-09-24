MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Say prost to this festival

Published: Sep 24, 2019, 07:00 IST | The Guide Team

A Bandra pub is celebrating Oktoberfest with a range of beers and nibbles

Say prost to this festival
A lamb burger that's part of the menu

The days leading up to the end of September are filled with fun, frolic and beer in Munich. That's when the German city hosts the famed Oktoberfest, where people from all over the world descend to consume copious amounts of lager along with the country's famed sausages. The annual event is now replicated across the world and since Mumbai won't be left behind, a micropub in Bandra is hosting the city's own version of it.

Guide
Watermelon cooler

So, drop in to sample a range of local and international bottled beers and ales, as well as tap versions of the beverage. There is also a special menu created by chef Karan Bane of The Blue fame, which features a variety of vegetarian, chicken, lamb and beef burgers modelled on the lines of those sold in Munich. The celebrations will also carry on for more days than at the German city. So, pay a visit to get a taste of a Bavarian festival and don't forget to say "prost", or "cheers" in German, when you raise a toast with your friends.

TILL October 15, 12 pm to 1 am
AT Kaitlyn's Beer Garden, Hill Road, Bandra West.
CALL 7021617921
Cost Rs 1,000 for a beer bucket

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

bandramumbai guidethings to do in mumbaimumbai food

Meet Gladson Peter - An artist who can play 13 instruments at a time

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK