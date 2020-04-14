Sayani Gupta on Four More Shots: Shoot of third season was to start this month

Fans of Four More Shots Please will tell you how they are eagerly awaiting its sophomore season, which drops online later this week. Much like viewers, Sayani Gupta — who plays the no-nonsense journalist, Damini Rizvi Roy, in the Amazon Prime series — too was counting the days, but to the third season. Turns out, the creative team, including actors Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Bani J and Gupta were scheduled to kick off the shoot of the third instalment in Mumbai this month.

"We were supposed to start shooting in the first week of April with schedules planned across India and abroad, but the shoot is on hold for now," informs Gupta. While she agrees that the unit has the luxury of time since the next edition is slated for 2021, the actor admits that the schedule, for now, is in limbo. "I don't know when we will begin shooting for the show."



A still from Four More Shots Please

On the bright side, the actor acknowledges that there has been tremendous curiosity around the upcoming season of the women-led offering. "A lot of people are texting me every day, asking why we haven't released the show yet. People are bored sitting at home, so they want to watch the series as soon as they can. In that sense, it is releasing at the right time. The only [companies] who are making a profit in these times are Netflix and Amazon."

She promises that the Nupur Asthana-directed instalment will be "grander and bigger". "There were certain things that did not work in the first season, so we have made sure not to repeat our mistakes."

