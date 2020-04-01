Science shows the way in these dark times

This picture has been used for representation purpose

Science shines bright in these dark days. Those at the frontline of the fight against the virus are the medical personnel, though this is not downplaying contributions of others in different fields. It takes a chain of helpers to set the machinery in motion. One acknowledges that.

Yet, at the top of this pyramid stands Science, never more relevant than today.

It is the medical fraternity that is, naturally at the forefront today. We turn to the World Health Organization (WHO) for credible news.

The WHO is disseminating correct news with reference to the virus. It is the WHO that we are turning to, to bust myths, through the miasma of despair and the atmosphere of fear, stemming from the relentless march of the pandemic.

We are also looking towards Science for a way out. Our hearts may skip a beat as news reports state that scientists are trying this or that drug which is showing some promise in combating Coronavirus.

The vaccine is of course, a year away, but human nature is such that it looks for hope, and news of any progress is greeted with a slight lift of the heart.

We are looking at our scientists as beacons of light and hope.

This should also make us more rational as a nation. It must show us that it is very important to develop a scientific temper.

As a whole, Indians tend to believe in mystics and charlatans, who profess bogus, sham cures and perform miracles which are laughable.

Rationalists are targeted, vilified. They have been forced to flee the nation following threats to their life. In a more extreme fallout of what they preach, they have been murdered.

The killing of Narendra Dhabolkar is a prime example. This should change our way of thinking and put science on our altar.

