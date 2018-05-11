Scientist ends life at 104 with lethal injection while listening to Beethoven

Family and friends surrounded him as Beethoven's Ninth Symphony echoed in the background before he flicked a switch to send the lethal medication into his veins



David Goodall. Pic/AP

Scientist David Goodall, 104, has died after choosing to end his life at a clinic in Switzerland, a right-to-die organisation said. He joked "what are we waiting for?" as his relatives filled out witness paperwork at the assisted suicide clinic.

Family and friends surrounded him as Beethoven's Ninth Symphony echoed in the background before he flicked a switch to send the lethal medication into his veins. Philip Nitschke, director of Exit International, said David Goodall was declared dead at 12.30 pm in Liestal, a town outside the city of Basel, where he had travelled to take advantage of Switzerland's assisted-suicide laws.

Nitschke said that, before activating the drip, Goodall had to answer "several questions." "His last words were 'this is taking an awfully long time'," Nitschke said, but he died shortly thereafter.

