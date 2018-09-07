Section 377 Verdict: The judgment shames the BJP, who opposed it, says Shashi Tharoor

national

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said the Supreme Court judgment 'shamed' Bharatiya Janata Party MPs, who had opposed him on the issue in the Lok Sabha

Representational Image

RSS

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh said it does not consider homosexuality a crime, as declared by the Supreme Court verdict, but it does not support same-sex marriage as such relationships are not "compatible with nature".

Congress on Twitter

"We join the people of India and the LGBTQIA+ (IA stands for inter-sex and asexual) community in their victory over prejudice. We welcome the progressive and decisive verdict from the Supreme Court and hope this is the beginning of a more equal and inclusive society."

Shashi Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said the Supreme Court judgment "shamed" Bharatiya Janata Party MPs, who had opposed him on the issue in the Lok Sabha.

United Nations

The United Nations lauded the Supreme Court and said the judgment will boost efforts to eliminate stigma and discrimination against the LGBTI persons. It also hoped the ruling will be the first step towards guaranteeing the full range of fundamental rights to LGBTI persons.

