See Photo: Akshay Kumar wishes son Aarav in the sweetest way possible
On the occasion of Aarav Bhatia's birthday, Akshay Kumar penned an emotional note for his son
Bollywood's khiladi, Akshay Kumar's son Aarav Bhatia celebrates his birthday on September 15. The starkid turned 17 years old on Sunday. On the occasion of Aarav's birthday, father Akshay took to his social media account to share a wonderful birthday message for his son.
Akshay shared a photo of Aarav, in which, the latter resembles a lot like his father, and captioned the photo as: "One thing which I learnt from my father was if I ever mess up,he’d be my go-to person instead of ‘Oh no!Dad’s going to kill me.’ Today, being on your speed dial makes me feel I’m doing it right :) I’ll always be beside you to guide you. Happy birthday Aarav [sic]."
View this post on Instagram
Akshay tied knot with Twinkle Khanna in 2001 and welcomed Aarav in 2002. The couple also has a daughter, Nitara. Nitara celebrates her birthday later this month on September 25.
The actor himself celebrated his 52nd birthday last Monday. On the occasion of his birthday, Akshay treated his fans with the first look of the upcoming drama Prithviraj which features the actor playing the role of the 12th-century Indian warrior.
The Baby actor called it his first historical movie, which will show him playing the role of Prithviraj Chauhan and shared that he is "humbled" to play a "hero" he looks up to for his "valour and values."
The film will hit the big screens on Diwali 2020 and will be directed by Dr. Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, who earlier helmed the biggest television epic Chanakya and the multiple award-winning Pinjar. It will be bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. While the male lead of the film has been revealed, the makers are yet to announce the female lead.
Prithviraj will reportedly revolve around the first battle of Tarain led by Chauhan. It is expected to go on floors by November this year. The biopic will be shot in Mumbai and Rajasthan.
The actor was last seen in Mission Mangal, which revolves around the story of India's Mangalyaan or the Mars Orbiter Mission. The film, now in its fourth week, has made it to the Rs 200 crore benchmark at the Box Office. Directed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal also stars Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Taapsee Pannu and Nithya Menen.
Also Read: Akshay Kumar celebrates adventure-filled birthday with Twinkle Khanna and Nitara
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Aryan Khan: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Aryan was born on November 13, 1997. The 21-year-old star kid is as famous as his parents. Khan is currently studying filmmaking at the University of Southern California. Shah Rukh Khan had once said, "He (Aryan) talks about his ambitions, and where he would like to be one day. But he's very clear that way. He just wants to be bigger than me and that's cool."
-
Ira Khan: Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta was born in 1997. The star kid was studying in the Netherlands and has now returned to Mumbai. The youngster is set to make her directorial debut with a theatre play, Medea, an ancient Greek tragedy written by Euripides, based upon the myth of Jason and Medea. It is scheduled to open in December and will be staged across the country.
-
Suhana Khan: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's second child - Suhana - was born on May 22, 2000. She made her entry into the glamour world by becoming Vogue India's cover star for August issue. Khan has a huge fan following on social media and is planning to pursue a career in acting after she finishes her education.
-
Ahan Shetty: Born on January 15, 1996, Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty will be making his Bollywood debut with Hindi remake of successful Telugu film 'RX 100' which is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Milan Lutharia.
-
Nysa Devgan: Born on April 20, Nysa is the daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol. The star kid, who turned sweet 16 this year, had a special message from her mother on social media. "Happy 16th birthday to my sweet sweet baby. I still feel the weight of you in my arms and I don't think that will ever change. However old you grow, know that you will always be my heartbeat. Always," Kajol posted on Instagram along with a selfie with the birthday girl.
-
Aarav Bhatia: Born on September 15, 2002, Aarav is the eldest child of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. The star kid will turn 17 this year. Last year, on Aarav's 16th birthday, father Akshay took to his social media account to share a wonderful birthday message for his 'rockstar'. Akshay shared a photo of himself and captioned the photo as: "Taller than me, smarter than me, wealthier than me, nicer than me! My wish for you this year and always will be to have everything more than I ever had. Happy birthday Aarav [sic]."
-
Ibrahim Ali Khan: Born on March 5, 2001, Ibrahim is Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's youngest child. Actress Sara Ali Khan is Ibrahim's elder sister. As Ibrahim turned 18 this year, Sara shared some goofy images of herself with Ibrahim and captioned the photos: "Happiest birthday to the best brother in the world. Thank you for always having my back (literally) and tolerating all my nonsense patiently (mostly)."
-
Sara Ali Khan: Born on August 12, 1995, Sara Ali Khan is Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter. Well, though the actress needs no introduction, here's for the unversed - Sara made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath. She later starred in Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba. The actress is currently shooting for Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal sequel, alongside Kartik Aaryan.
-
Janhvi Kapoor: Janhvi Kapoor, born on March 6, 1997, is the daughter of late actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor. The actress made her debut in Bollywood in 2018 with Dhadak, a remake of Marathi film Sairat. She starred alongside Ishaan Khatter. Her debut film released just a few months after her mother's demise. Janhvi is currently one of the most popular young actresses in Bollywood.
-
Shahraan and Iqra: Born on Oct 22, 2010, Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt's twins turned 8 this year. Unlike other star kids, who usually acknowledge paparazzi's attention, these Dutt scions are very shy and that's the cutest part of the little ones. Though Shahraan is very mischievous, Iqra is quite calm.
-
Azad Rao Khan: Aamir Khan's son from his second wife Kiran Rao, was born on December 05, 2011 through surrogacy. The star kid plays football and recently played for MSSA U-8 five-a-side football tournament.
-
Aaradhya Bachchan: Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were blessed with a daughter in 2011, whom they named Aaradhya. She is popularly called 'Beti B' by fans. Aaradhya will turn eight in November, this year.
-
Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan: Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's elder son Hrehaan was born in 2006 and Hridhaan was born in 2008. Both the boys are still studying in school and are as famous as their star parents.
-
Alisah: After Renee, in 2010, Sushmita Sen adopted another baby girl, whom she named Alisah. The little one celebrates her birthday on August 28. She will turn 10 this year.
-
Anya, Czar and Diva: Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder's triplets Anya, Czar and Diva were born on February 11, 2008. Khan underwent IVF treatment at the age of 43 to conceive her triplets.
Being mini-celebrities themselves, the children of our Bollywood stars are often in the limelight. We don't really realise how different they begin to look as the years go by. Here's a look
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
What is Akshay Kumar's unique way of promoting 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' in Mumbai?