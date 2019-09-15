See Photo: Akshay Kumar wishes son Aarav in the sweetest way possible

Bollywood's khiladi, Akshay Kumar's son Aarav Bhatia celebrates his birthday on September 15. The starkid turned 17 years old on Sunday. On the occasion of Aarav's birthday, father Akshay took to his social media account to share a wonderful birthday message for his son.

Akshay shared a photo of Aarav, in which, the latter resembles a lot like his father, and captioned the photo as: "One thing which I learnt from my father was if I ever mess up,he’d be my go-to person instead of ‘Oh no!Dad’s going to kill me.’ Today, being on your speed dial makes me feel I’m doing it right :) I’ll always be beside you to guide you. Happy birthday Aarav [sic]."

Akshay tied knot with Twinkle Khanna in 2001 and welcomed Aarav in 2002. The couple also has a daughter, Nitara. Nitara celebrates her birthday later this month on September 25.

The actor himself celebrated his 52nd birthday last Monday. On the occasion of his birthday, Akshay treated his fans with the first look of the upcoming drama Prithviraj which features the actor playing the role of the 12th-century Indian warrior.

The Baby actor called it his first historical movie, which will show him playing the role of Prithviraj Chauhan and shared that he is "humbled" to play a "hero" he looks up to for his "valour and values."

The film will hit the big screens on Diwali 2020 and will be directed by Dr. Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, who earlier helmed the biggest television epic Chanakya and the multiple award-winning Pinjar. It will be bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. While the male lead of the film has been revealed, the makers are yet to announce the female lead.

Prithviraj will reportedly revolve around the first battle of Tarain led by Chauhan. It is expected to go on floors by November this year. The biopic will be shot in Mumbai and Rajasthan.

The actor was last seen in Mission Mangal, which revolves around the story of India's Mangalyaan or the Mars Orbiter Mission. The film, now in its fourth week, has made it to the Rs 200 crore benchmark at the Box Office. Directed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal also stars Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Taapsee Pannu and Nithya Menen.

