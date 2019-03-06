See photo: Inaaya Naumi Kemmu loves avocados but checks its price first at supermarket

bollywood

Kunal Kemmu shared a photo of baby Inaaya Naumi Kemmu checking avocados at a supermarket

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/khemster2

Daughter of actor Kunal Kemmu and author-actor Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is another social media sensation after her cousin, Taimur Ali Khan. The little princess sweetly poses for the paparazzi and just like her cousin is unaffected by the cameras.

On Tuesday, Kunal shared a photo of Inaaya on his Instagram account. We assume the actor went shopping in a supermarket and realised that their tiny tot loves avocados. Inaaya was clicked while she was busy looking at the fruit. However, she unknowingly happened to point out at the price tag.

Kunal caught this and shared a photo of Inaaya with a quirky caption. He wrote: "Because we know what we like but the price has to be right too.. [sic]"

This post was filled with lovely comments. Well, as much as, social media loves seeing Inaaya, mommy Soha has confessed that she doesn't like her daughter being clicked. "A child is known for their innocence at such an age. Being constantly surrounded by cameras and shutterbugs makes the child lose this innocence that must be treasured. It's terrifying and worrying to say the least," said Soha to Kareena at a radio show. She had also added that it affects the growth of a child.

On the other hand, since Kunal began as a child artist in the film industry, he was earlier asked by mid-day, if he would be okay if his daughter started out young. To which he said, "I don't want to take decisions on my daughter's behalf. I want her to do everything she likes. All I want to do is give her access — let her read, act, travel and do whatever she hopes to. I want to stand on the sidelines and support her every decision. I don't want to transfer my aspirations to her. She has started walking and can say the word 'blue'. She is training us to be parents."

Soha and Kunal were blessed with Inaaya on September 29, 2017.

