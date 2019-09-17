See Photo: Kangana Ranaut nails the golden saree look like a Queen

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is an epitome of fashion and success. The two time National Award-winning actress is known for her film projects as well as her fashion sense. After slaying with her looks in Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019, Kangana charmed the fashion police at Millennium Brilliance Awards 2019 in Thailand.

For the award show, the Queen star looked beautiful in golden coloured embroidered saree. She owned up the look with a black blouse and brown and white coloured necklace. Her attire made heads turn at the award function.

Check out her look here:

This isn't the first time Kangana has given a stellar performance in the fashion department. Last month, she graced the fifth and final day of the long-running fashion event - Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019. Ranaut walked the runway for designer Disha Patil and the Manikarnika actress looked like the '70s beauty in the grey satin off-shoulder blouse, heavily embellished lehenga and silver accessories.

Her fashion sense has recently grabbed headlines when she wore simple cotton saree costing just Rs 600 at a function in Jaipur.

Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel posted the picture of the actor along with a sweet message.

On her way to Jaipur today Kangana is wearing Rs 600 sari she picked from Kolkata, she was shocked to know one can get such good organic cotton in this amount and it is heart breaking to see how hard our people work and how little they earn.....(contd) pic.twitter.com/EMPJJ4hzzU — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) August 18, 2019

Talking about her Rs 600 saree, Kangana told IANS at the event: "I'm happy, people have noticed it. I tell the fashion industry we, as a generation, are over-consuming resources. We got to be considerate. Also, the shaming (of people) for repeating outfits and recycling fabrics should be stopped."

On the work front, Kangana's latest outing Judgementall Hai Kya had hit theatres on July 26. She will be next seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary's Panga. The shooting got wrapped up last month. The upcoming sports-drama will feature Kangana Ranaut as a Kabaddi player. Apart from her, the film will also feature Richa Chaddha, Punjabi singer Jassie Gill, and Neena Gupta in the pivotal roles. Panga is scheduled to release next year on January 24.

Also Read: Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut to work with prosthetics expert Jason Collins of Captain Marvel fame

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates