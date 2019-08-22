See Photo: Ranveer Singh's 'extra gluten' picture raises the temperature

bollywood

Ranveer Singh treated his fans with a shirtless picture of himself on Instagram flaunting his muscular body.

Ranveer Singh. Pic: Instagram/@ranveersingh

Ranveer Singh treated his fans with a shirtless picture of himself on Instagram flaunting his muscular body. The image went viral in an instant with several social media users and celebrities complimenting his look. Sharing his shirtless picture, Ranveer wrote, "Extra gluten, please"

As soon as Ranveer shared his image on Instagram he received a barrage of hilarious comments. Kunal Kemmu began the proceedings by commenting, "Tel ki chamak aur look mae namak.. mind ijjj blowing", while Sophie Choudry replied, "Ufff. Definitely eating that cupcake now".

Vaibhavi Merchant also dropped a hilarious comment. She wrote, "Abba Dabba Jabba", while Dia Mirza asked Ranveer to "Stop It". Producer Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Warda commented, "Pheww pheww."

Wonder what his wife Deepika Padukone will comment on his post?

Speaking about Deepika commenting on Ranveer Singh's Instagram posts, she recently left an interesting comment during his live chat which sent their fans in a tizzy. Ranveer Singh held an Instagram live session with his fans. In the session, she posted a comment 'Hi Daddie' with a baby and heart emoji. Her comment spread like wildfire and fans are actually wondering if the actress is pregnant. Screenshots of the live session were posted by a fan club.

Arjun Kapoor added fuel to the fire and left a comment below Deepika's reply which read: "Baba bhabhi is gonna give u one"

The power couple is currently in England shooting for '83, which traces India's historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. While Ranveer portrays the team's captain Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi. This is Ranveer and Deepika's first film together after their wedding last year. Kabir Khan's upcoming directorial is presented by Anil Dhirubhai Ambani's Reliance Entertainment and will be the first-ever trilingual release for both, Ranveer Singh and director Kabir Khan in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The cast is led by Ranveer Singh as captain Kapil Dev, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Nishant Dahhiya as Roger Binny, R Badree as Sunil Valson and the Coach PR Man Singh to be played by Pankaj Tripathi. '83 is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment. The movie is slated to hit the screens on April 10, 2020.

