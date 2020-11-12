See Photo: Suhana Khan has an adorable birthday wish for her 'bestie' Aryan Khan
Taking to her Instagram account, Suhana Khan shared a picture with her brother Aryan Khan and called him her 'bestie' on his birthday.
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan celebrates his 22nd birthday today on November 12 and on this special occasion, younger sister Suhana Khan had something special for her brother. She took to her Instagram account to wish him with an adorable picture of the duo.
In the picture, we could see the siblings pose against the backdrop of the Dubai city and it seems the picture was taken during their stay there during the IPL. She called Aryan her bestie, have a look at the post right here:
Gauri Khan also took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of her three children to wish the eldest on his 22nd birthday, have a look right here:
View this post on Instagram
Earlier this month on the 2nd, the family had also celebrated Shah Rukh Khan's birthday. SRK enjoyed the view of the Burj Khalifa along with his daughter Suhana, son AbRam, niece Alia Chhiba and a family friend Manavi Gaur.
Khan literally lit up the Burj Khalifa with his life's work. Suhana, cousin Alia Chhiba, and Manavi Gaur posed for the camera on the occasion in their party best.
Also Read: Suhana Khan Shares Aryan And AbRam's Pictures As She Wishes Them On Raksha Bandhan!
Suhana Khan had recently shared a post on social media, speaking about facing 'colourism' since she was young. Her post read, "There's a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn't just about me, it's about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old..."
Aryan Khan is one of the coolest star sons in Bollywood. He's often spotted holidaying and partying with friends and even family. A lot is being spoken about his big Bollywood debut but nothing has been confirmed yet. What is surely confirmed is that he truly seems to be really handsome.
-
Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, was born on November 12, 1997. (Right/Pic: Karan Johar's Instagram account) The star kid has grown up and how! Doesn't he look adorable in his childhood photo? (Left/Pic: mid-day archives)
-
Aryan Khan turns 23 this year. We look at his amazing transformation from a cute kid to a handsome grown-up. In Picture: Aryan Khan with sister Suhana Khan in a childhood photo shared by Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter.
-
Shah Rukh Khan shared this throwback photo of him with his son Aryan on Twitter. Notice how the father-son duo is 'twinning' with similar caps.
-
Aryan Khan is the eldest of three siblings - sister Suhana is three years younger to him and little brother AbRam, who was born by surrogacy, to SRK and Gauri, is 16 years younger to him.
-
After completing his schooling from Sevenoaks School, London, Aryan Khan studied in University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California.
-
Talking about Aryan Khan's school days, Shah Rukh Khan had earlier said, "When I used to go to school they felt awkward because everybody was referred to as Ramesh's father or Geeta's father - but I was called Shah Rukh Khan. But no they are not embarrassed of me."
-
Aryan Khan poses with his classmates. Aryan's father Shah Rukh Khan has always maintained that education is the most vital ingredient to survive in his family and hence, the doting dad wants his son to first complete his education and then pursue his dreams
-
For Shah Rukh Khan, education comes first for his children and he says that they can later choose their respective careers. In picture: Aryan Khan poses with his friends
-
Shah Rukh Khan had once said, "He (Aryan) talks about his ambitions, and where he would like to be one day. But he's very clear that way. He just wants to be bigger than me and that's cool." In picture: Aryan Khan with a friend
-
Shah Rukh Khan in an interview in 2016 said that contrary to the image of 'star kids' in showbiz, his children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam are 'extremely sorted' and 'damn good'.
-
"My kids are extremely sorted... They are more sorted than I am. Strangely, people would expect the star kids to be spoiled, but they are damn good kids. Aryan is a nice, strong boy and so is Suhana, and they both like films," Shah Rukh told IANS.
In picture: Aryan Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda, who is Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter and Shweta Bachchan Nanda's daughter, are the best of friends
-
Back then, SRK had also quashed rumours that Aryan and sister Suhana are keen to enter showbiz. "None of them has jumped (the bandwagon) and said that they want to start acting... They come to my sets to understand what filmmaking is about because it's time for them to get interested. If they get interested, then good, but if they don't, that's even better," he said, while adding that his children will enter the cine world only after completing 'basic level of education'.
In picture: Aryan Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda studied in the same high school in London
-
And well, as SRK had rightly planned things for Aryan's career, the latter entered film school to learn the craft.
-
In one of the media interactions when Shah Rukh was asked about son Aryan foraying into Bollywood, he said, "He's learning how to make movies, which is something I am still doing 25 years later (laughs!). Gauri and I often sit down and ask each other...'Kaun hai yeh bade bade log joh hamare saath rehte hai (Who are these big people who live with us) and are roaming around the house?' I see my daughter (Suhana) all dressed up, hanging out with her friends and going out partying."
-
We are liberal parents. Aryan is a tough guy; he does Taekwondo and he's building muscle, but he very sweetly tells me, 'Baba, you can still beat me'. It feels like Gauri and I are stuck in a time warp, where we are living with these two people (Aryan and Suhana), we know them, but we don't associate them as our children who have grown up," said SRK.
In picture: Aryan Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda pose for a picture with a friend
-
Talking about his son Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan had said, "My kids are my best friends. I read this line somewhere - I love my children not because they are my children but because I have garnered a friendship with them."
-
The handsome hunk, eldest son of Shah Rukh Khan was looked upon to fit into his father's boots. However, daddy dearest always maintained that his children are free to opt for any profession they like.
-
Clearing the air about Aryan Khan foraying into acting, Shah Rukh Khan stated that his son doesn't want to get into acting.
In picture: Aryan Khan with father Shah Rukh Khan and sister Suhana Khan
-
"Neither my son nor my daughter has been groomed to be actors. Suhana has an inclination towards wanting to be an actor. She finishes school in six months after which she will go to an educational institute for three-four years to train in acting," said SRK in 2018.
In picture: Aryan Khan and mother Gauri Khan
-
SRK is contributing to polish his son Aryan's filmmaking education. Talking about it, Shah Rukh Khan had said, "I have made a folder with all the great English classics like The Untouchables, Goodfellas and Michael Douglas' Falling Down. I am showing him English films now but I have also made another folder that has Hindi classics like Sholay, Do Aakhen Barah Haath and Devdas – both Dilip saab's and mine. I want him to see more films." In picture: Aryan Khan strikes a pose with his friend in the US
-
Shah Rukh Khan also elaborated on how he and wife Gauri Khan as parents have nurtured their three children. "Gauri and I never told our kids that they have to grow up to be actors. People around would say handsome hai, tall hai, body acha hai, but if looks were a criterion, I'd never have been an actor," said the star.
-
Picture perfect! This photo of Aryan Khan with dad Shah Rukh Khan, mom Gauri Khan, sister Suhana Khan and brother AbRam deserves to be framed
-
Shah Rukh Khan, further added, "Genetics too has nothing to do with capability. If I can be of help as someone with 30 years of experience in the field, I will, but I don't think I should because acting is not just a job, it has to be a turn-on every second. It is about how happily, longingly, desperately and crazily you want to act. Don't do it if you only want to wear good clothes, look nice and drive flashy cars. Get into banking then, it's much safer!"
In picture: Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are 'twinning' again! And this time, it's their jackets and glasses
-
Well, not many know that Aryan Khan has already made his acting debut as a child in two of his father's films. He was seen in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.
-
Aryan Khan had also dubbed for two Hollywood films in the past- The Incredibles and The Lion King.
In picture: Shah Rukh Khan strikes a pose with his children Aryan and Suhana
-
Now, all eyes are on Aryan Khan's work in the film industry - as an actor or filmmaker! Well, only time will tell.
In picture: Aryan Khan also accompanies his dad Shah Rukh Khan to parties. In Picture: Aryan with dad Shah Rukh Khan and young actress Sara Ali Khan at Karan Johar's birthday bash
-
On Aryan Khan's birthday, we take a look at some more candid photos of the 23-year-old star kid!
In picture: Aryan Khan accompanies mom Gauri Khan, father Shah Rukh Khan and sister Suhana Khan at an event in Mumbai
-
Aryan Khan is paparazzi's favourite! He never misses to make headlines, when in town!
-
In picture: Aryan Khan with sister Suhana, mom Gauri and brother AbRam
-
Like father, like son, they say! Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan pose for a 'fierce' selfie
-
Aryan Khan poses with his teacher (centre) and family members Suhana, Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in the US. Click next to see photos of Aryan Khan with his college friends
-
This photo of Aryan Khan showing off his abs set Instagram on fire!
-
Aryan Khan was already a social media sensation before he joined Instagram, in 2017.
-
This photo of Aryan Khan with a mystery girl had gone crazy viral. It is speculated that the girl is Aryan's classmate.
-
This is how Aryan Khan celebrated Halloween with his friends in the US, a few years back.
-
Aryan Khan's Instagram account is flooded with photos of his friends.
-
Aryan Khan has over 1.3 million followers on Instagram.
-
Aryan Khan shared this photo with his friends and captioned it, "So cheeky.'
-
Doesn't Aryan Khan look like a lovely replica of his father Shah Rukh Khan in this photo?
-
Here's wishing a very happy birthday to Aryan Khan!
It was Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's birthday on November 12. As the star kid turned 23 this year, we look at Aryan's amazing transformation from a cute kid to a dashing 23-year-old (All photos courtesy: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan's Instagram accounts, and mid-day archives)
