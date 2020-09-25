Search

See Photo: The Family Man team wraps up filming of season 2 of the show

Published: 25 September, 2020 16:19 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Manoj Bajpayeeâs The Family Man had it all. Safe to say that the insane cliff-hanger at the end of season 1, has everyone left anticipating for the gripping story of Srikant

From managing at home to saving the country, Manoj Bajpayee’s Amazon original series – The Family Man had it all. Safe to say that the insane cliff-hanger at the end of season 1, has everyone left anticipating for the gripping story of Srikant. The wait will be finally over soon, as the director duo Raj & DK took to Instagram to share that the filming for our favourite edgy action-drama has concluded officially.

 
 
 
Stay tuned for more updates on the critically acclaimed show starring Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Samantha Akkineni, Sharad Khelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Gul Panag, Sundeep Kishan, Darshan Kumaar, Sunny Hinduja, and Shreya Dhanwantary. As we wait for the makers to share the release date of season 2, watch Season 1 of The Family Man, available only on Amazon Prime Video.

