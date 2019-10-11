See Photos: Bridesmaids trolled for being given 'bin bag' dresses for wedding

On October 6, 2019, one reddit user shared a picture of her bridesmaids, where they can be seen wearing shiny, black dresses. So, what's wrong with the bridesmaids wearing black dresses? Well, it seems that the bride came up with a perfect plan in order to ensure that there was no doubt over exactly whose big day it really is.

In order to make sure that none of the guests wore white in order to ruin the big day for her, the bride gave her bridesmaids shiny, black dresses. As soon as a Reddit user shared a picture of the same on the platform, the look was quickly compared to bin bags.

Besides wearing shiny black dresses, the bridesmaids were also seen sporting a pair of trainers of various colours poking out from the bottom of their outfit in order to complete the look. As the bridesmaids pose for the picture, two of the bridesmaids can be seen with their hands in the pockets of the dress. While noticing these minute details, a Reddit user said that this is 'the only redeemable thing I can see here'.

While many Reddit users went on to say that they had no problem with the outfits of the bridesmaids, many focused on the caption of the picture which read, "I didn't know Hefty (a bin bag manufacturer) made a bridal line'. Upon reading the caption, one user asked, "I have many questions about this photo - what the hell are they wearing on their body and feet?"

In the meanwhile, another user said, "Thanks to you guys, this was the sweatiest wedding ever." A third user added, "Well, Hefty makes trash bags so the title implies the dresses look like black, plastic bin liners. The title is not wrong."

