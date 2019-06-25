Groom arrives drunk at wedding, bride's family takes guest hostage and demand Rs 3.5 Lakh

national

When the groom reached the venue he was completely drunk, the bride called off the wedding taking the guests and the groom hostage demanding the Rs 50,000

Representational image

A marriage was called off in Bihar's Samastipur district after the groom and his father turned up drunk to the wedding. Not only this, the wedding guests were taken hostage by the bride's relatives. The incident took place in Bihar where Surendra Mahto's son Suraj Kumar was to marry Om Prakash's daughter.

When the groom reached the venue he was completely drunk. As the relatives of the bride went to the groom's father to complain about his son, he was found drunk too. This made the bride and her relatives angry and she refused to marry the man. The girl's family took the wedding guests hostage and demanded the groom's side to pay Rs 50,000.

According to India Times, along with the wedding guests, the groom and his father were also taken hostage. During the commotion, the groom's sister managed to inform the police but she alleged that there was no action from the police. The guests and the groom were finally released after coughing up Rs 3.5 lakh on the mediation of the panchayat.

