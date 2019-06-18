Bride learns about groom's extra-martial affair, commits suicide in Malad

crime

The deceased, identified as Rupa Krishnabahadur Vishvakarma, 22, allegedly committed suicide after she hung herself from the ceiling fan in her rented house Shivneri Chawl situated in general Vaidhya Marg Khadakpada, Malad East.

A sensational case of suicide has emerged wherein a newly-married bride allegedly committed suicide 3 months after her marriage on Friday evening in Dindoshi. After her brother filed a complaint, the police have booked and arrested the bridegroom under abetment charges.

According to police sources, it was revealed that at the time of the incident, Rupa's husband Raj Vishvakarma was present in the house. While he was in the bathroom, Rupa locked the door from outside and hung herself from the ceiling fan.

Raj tried to open the door but found it locked from the outside. He also called out to Rupa a couple of times but got no response. After he broke down the door and came out, he was shocked to see his wife's body hanging from the fan. With the help of a neighbour, he then informed the police.

The Dindoshi police then rushed the body to Sidharth hospital where the doctors declared her dead before admission.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Raj and Rupa, both hail from Nepal. Raj, a dancer, working with a dance institute in Andheri, met Rupa and they fell in the love and tied the knot in three months ago in Nepal.

The couple later came to Mumbai and were residing together in a rented house. The police official recovered a suicide note with the line 'it was my fault and is my mistake'

Rupa's brother filed a complaint alleging that Raj had extra-marital affairs after marriage, due to which Rupa was worried. He also alleged that she committed suicide due to Raj's infidelity, said a police official from Dindoshi police station.

"On the basis of the deceased's brother's complaint, we have registered the abetment case against the accused Raj and have booked and arrested him," said police inspector MR Shinde from Dindoshi police station.

