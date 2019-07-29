See Photos: Esha Deol celebrates sister Ahana Deol's birthday in style

bollywood

Esha Deol, her husband Bharat Takhtani, daughter Radhya, Dharmendra and Hema Malini celebrated the 34th birthday of Ahana Deol at a plush hotel.

Pic: Instagram/@imeshadeol

Dharmendra and his wife Hema Malini, daughters Esha and Ahana Deol with family were spotted at a popular restaurant in Juhu, Mumbai. Esha Deol came in with her husband Bharat Takhtani and daughter Radhya came in to celebrate Ahana Deol's 34th birthday. Also present were Ahana's husband Vaibhav Vohra & son Darien Vohra.

Check out the pictures:



Ahana, her husband Vaibhav Vohra and son Darien Vohra. All Pics/Yogen Shah



Esha Deol's husband Bharat Takhtani and daughter Radhya

Esha also shared several pictures on her Instagram handle. In one of the pictures, we can see Ahana blowing the candles on her birthday cake along with her son, husband, and father Dharmendra. Esha, her husband, and daughter Radhya can also be seen in the picture. Esha captioned the image, "Happy birthday my darling sister @a_tribe..[sic]."

In another picture, Esha can be seen happily posing with mom Hema Malini and sister Ahana. Esha also shared a picture with her husband, Bharat Takhtani.

Looking at the pictures, we are sure the family had a gala time together.

Esha is currently on cloud nine as she was blessed with a baby girl on June 10. Esha and Bharat Takani are already parents to daughter Radhya, who was born on October 23, 2017.

Sharing the news of her younger daughter with her fans, Esha took to Instagram and wrote, "Welcome to our tribe Miraya Takhtani. Born on June 10, 2019. Gratitude to the divine [sic]".

Hubby Bharat also shared the same picture on his Instagram account and wrote: "Thank you very much for the good wishes & blessings @imeshadeol #radhyatakhtani #mirayatakhtani [sic]." Esha also shared a photo of daughter Radhya and wrote, "I'm being promoted to big sister. [sic]"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Deol (@imeshadeol) onJan 20, 2019 at 11:19pm PST

Esha Deol, daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, and Bharat tied the knot on June 2012 with great fanfare which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities. They welcomed their first baby, Radhya Takhtani, on October 20, 2018.

On May 6, Esha hosted a second baby shower which was attended by close friends and family. Dressed in a pink sequinned pleated gown, Esha looked radiant as she posed with businessman-husband Bharat Takhtani for a picture.

