Esha Deol trolled for colouring her hair soon after the birth of second child

Netizens were aghast that Esha Deol could not wait for a little more time as the chemicals could prove harmful to the newborn during breastfeeding

Days after delivering her second child, Miraya, Esha Deol shared pictures on social media of getting her hair coloured. The actor wrote, "If looks could kill. Getting my hair colour done after nine months. Patience is a virtue (sic)."

Netizens were aghast that she could not wait for a little more time as the chemicals could prove harmful to the newborn during breastfeeding. Deol found herself being trolled for putting Miraya's health at risk.

Esha's Insta followers were quick to comment on her picture. One of them said, "Jst aftr delivery its harmful", another said, "If you are breast feeding please avoid these chemicals.." Some of the actress' fans also defended her saying, "It is very normal after delivery... even i got my hair coloured whn my baby was 18 days old... n plz guys keep ur advices to urself... u guyz hav no rights to judge or interfere in anyone lives (sic)".

Esha Deol and her husband, businessman Bharat Takhtani, were blessed with a baby girl, their second child together, on June 10. They are already parents to daughter Radhya. Esha took to her Instagram account to share the news with fans and loved ones and wrote, "Welcome to our tribe Miraya Takhtani. Born on June 10, 2019. Gratitude to the divine, [sic]" Esha posted on Instagram. Hubby Bharat also shared the same picture on his Instagram account and wrote: "Thank you very much for the good wishes & blessings @imeshadeol #radhyatakhtani #mirayatakhtani [sic]." Esha also shared a photo of daughter Radhya and wrote, "I'm being promoted to big sister. [sic]"

