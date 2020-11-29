See photos: Kunal Kemmu gifts himself a BMW superbike; goes on road trip

13:07:34Kunal Kemmu owns a new swanky bike now! The actor gifted himself a superbike on Saturday in Mumbai, and he confided accompanying him on his first ride will be his daughter. Kunal's new prized possession is a BMW R 1250 GS.

Kunal Kemmu posted a picture of his superbike on Instagram and wrote alongside, "Well what do I say.. it was love at first Ride. It was always on my wish list and finally, I have it. So looking forward to many many rides on this Beauty #r1250gs #bmwmotorrad [sic]"

Colleagues and friends including Shahid Kapoor, Suved Lohia, Anil Kapoor, Rannvijay Singha and Raghav Juyal congratulated Kunal in the comment section. Shahid wrote, "Rab ne bana di jodi", while Suved Lohia commented, "She's a beauty congratulation".

Raghav Juyal wrote, "Bhai this is amazing automatic ho gaye aap to fully", and Anil Kapoor dropped the fist-bump emoji in the comment section.

Asked who will be the lucky one to get first ride on his superbike, Kunal Kemmu told IANS, "When I get home, my daughter Inaya will be the first one to take a ride with me and then I will take (wife) Soha (Ali Khan) for a ride. Tomorrow, I will go on a ride alone."

"I am really fond of bikes and I feel fortunate that I am able to buy this bike. It is one of my favourite bikes. I always wanted to own this bike, so I have been very lucky to get it this year. I am celebrating Christmas a bit early this year (laughs). I am looking forward to riding it on Sunday," he added.

On Sunday morning, Kunal Kemmu took a ride to an undisclosed place. He posted a few pictures from his road trip. Take a look:

Kunal will next be seen in the sequel to the 2013 Zombie hit, Go Goa Gone and Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5. He is also producing a biopic based on the life of India's well-known advocate Ram Jethmalani along with wife Soha.

