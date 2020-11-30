See Photos: Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh's baby shower celebrations are all about love

Recently, Nakuul Mehta announced that wife Jankee Parekh is pregnant. The Ishqbaaaz actor shared a video of his journey with Jankee from being friends to special buddies to lovers, fiancée, wife, and a mother-to-be. Mehta also shared images from the first moment when he got to know the news. The couple twinned in blue for the pregnancy photoshoot.

Jankee also shared the news on Instagram. And now, the couple shared on their respective Instagram accounts some pictures and videos from their baby shower celebrations and they were all about love and the couple's adorable PDA.

Talking about Parekh's Instagram posts first, she shared a video where she wrote that she hasn't stopped dancing since 2001, have a look right here:

In the second post, she shared some pictures of herself and wrote- "Still twirling (only a little slowly)." [SIC] Have a look right here:

Mehta wasn't far behind and shared his pictures as well and don't miss his caption:

And then came a picture of the couple that needed no caption and only hearts. Here it is:

The actor's offering, BAE Control, explores the idea of having the perfect relationship by controlling a partner's emotions through an app. As he wins praise for his act in the sci-fi comedy, Mehta discusses transitioning from TV to digital entertainment.

Talking about the same, this is what Nakuul Mehta said, "I have spent over seven years in television. So, over the past one year of my sabbatical, I have been trying to explore different mediums. I have been a fan of the work Dice Media has been doing, be it Little Things or What the Folks. Their audience is starkly different from the one I cater to on television."

He added, "When they narrated the idea about controling another person's emotions through an app, it sounded crazy. But who knows, in the future, this may be the order of the day!"

