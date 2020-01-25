See Photos: Parineeti Chopra's exotic vacation will fill you with wanderlust

Who doesn't like a break? A quick getaway from the daily routine makes us all more productive, and it's no different for Parineeti Chopra. The actress made a visit to the Maldives, and oh boy, the images are already ruling the internet. The Kesari actress took to social media and gave us a sneak peek which shows her enjoying the holiday.

In the first picture from her travel diaries, Parineeti seems lost in her own thoughts as she is clicked in a candid position. The actress is chilling on the beach soaking in the sun. Donning a black dress with a cowboy hat, the actress looks beautiful.

After soaking in the sun, the actress sets off to cool herself in the ocean. She is dressed in a black monokini. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "A hammock in the middle of the ocean?! YESSS PLEASEEE !!!."

She then shared a picture of her before diving. In this picture, the actress is seen giving a perfect beach pose. Sharing this picture, she wrote, "Before and after diving. Sigh."

On the work front, Parineeti is currently shooting for Saina Nehwal's upcoming biopic. The movie traces the ascend of the badminton ace to World No 1, travelling across countries and highlighting the milestones of her career. In the film, Manav Kaul plays the role of badminton ace Pullela Gopichand who guided Saina in her career, and Shubhrajyoti Barat plays Saina's father. Saina is slated to release in early 2020.

Parineeti was last seen in Jabariya Jodi opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The actor will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie, The Girl On The Train. The Hollywood film was based on the 2015 bestseller by Paula Hawkins and tells the story of a divorcee who gets entangled in a missing person's investigation that wreaks havoc in her life.

