See Post: Kareena Kapoor Khan has nothing but love for her favourite boys!

Saif Ali Khan is close to all his kids - daughter Sara, and sons Ibrahim and Taimur. Now with baby number 2 with Kareena on the way, Saif's life is going to be filled with even more happiness and fun! Recently, Bebo shared an adorable photo on Instagram of Saif Ali Khan hugging sons Taimur and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, "Favourite boys! #FatherAndSons"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Isn't it a lovely picture? Saif can be seen wearing his signature white kurta-pyjama, while Ibrahim is casual in a black t-shirt and trousers, and little Taimur twins with dad in a white kurta and printed bottoms.

Fans of Kareena Kapoor commented on the post with heart emojis. One Instagram user said, "Cutest thing you can see today", and another wrote, "Absolutely love it", while yet another Insta user commented, "Family goals."

In case you missed it, Kareena had shared a cute selfie flaunting her baby bump in athleisure wear recently. Captioning it 'Two of us on the sets', Bebo was truly glowing in all her pregnant glory.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur were recently in Dharamshala, where they accompanied Saif Ali Khan for his Bhoot Police shoot. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor, and Yami Gautam.

Kareena is now gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. Takht will be Khan's second collaboration with Karan Johar where he directs the actress. This period drama, which is slated to release on December 24, 2021, also stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan: After Taimur's Controversy, Haven't Thought Of The Second Baby's Name

