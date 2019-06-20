Semi-nude, headless body found near temple; police suspect human sacrifice

crime

A headless body of a woman in semi-nude state was recovered on Wednesday near the Kamakhya temple atop the Nilachal Hill ahead of the annual religious fair on the occasion of Ambubachi festival

In a shocking incident, a headless body of a woman was found on Wednesday near the Kamakhya temple atop the Nilachal Hill ahead of the annual religious fair on the occasion of Ambubachi festival. The police also found items used in offering prayers like an earthen lamp, a red thread, an earthen pot, an empty plastic bottle, a plastic hand fan, a steel tumbler near the dead body, which was in semi-nude state. The torso was found on the steps leading to the Banadurga temple adjacent to the main Kamakhya temple, police said.

Deepak Kumar, the Guwahati Commissioner of Police stated that security arrangements have been intensified in view of the gruesome death. Assam Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal had Tuesday visited the temple premises and reviewed preparations for the annual socio-spiritual congregation from June 22-25. During the four-day Ambubachi festival, Devi Kamakhya is believed to go through her annual cycle of menstruation. The doors of the temple are closed for the devotees and regular rituals are suspended for four days.

Likening the earth to Devi Kamakhya, no agricultural activity is undertaken during the period. On the fifth day, devotes are allowed to enter the temple only after the 'shuddhi' or the ritualistic bath of the deity. Over 25 lakh devotees from across the country and abroad are expected to visit the five-day festival, official sources said.

