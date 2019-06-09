Headless body of woman found stuffed in trunk at metro station in Delhi
According to the police, the body is yet to be identified
New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a headless body of a woman was found inside a box in Jahangirpuri area in Delhi. According to the police, the body is yet to be identified.
The incident saw the light of the day after a guard in a factory, Rajeshwar, noticed the foul smell from a box which was affixed atop a cycle.
"Foul smell was emanating from a box so I went to check. I told my senior officers about it. After the police came, they checked the box and recovered a headless body," said Rajeshwar to the news agency ANI.
Further investigation in the case is underway.
In another similar case, an unidentified body of a man between 40-45 years of age was found floating near the Bandra sea link on Wednesday. According to the police, a call was made to the main control room by the locals after they noticed an unidentified body floating in the sea. Following the complaint, the Bandra police reached the spot and pulled the body out from the water. Later, the body was sent to Bhabha hospital for a postmortem.
The police suspect it to be a case of drowning, however, the post mortem report is awaited. A police officer stated, "There were no injury marks on the body except for bleeding from the nose, hence we suspect that it's a case of drowning. The body was recovered within 48 hours."
"The body was found in a semi-nude state with no shirt on it," the officer added. The Bandra police with the help of locals are trying to identify the deceased with an identity mark on his right hand that states 'SUD'. An officer from Bandra Police said, "An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered and further inquiry in the matter is underway to identify the body. The post mortem report is still awaited.
(With inputs from ANI)
