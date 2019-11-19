Serena Williams feels daughter Olympia 'may have a future in fashion'
The 23-time Grand Slam champion has a daughter Alexis Olympia, two, with businessman husband Alexis Ohanian
American tennis great Serena Williams has said that her daughter already has opinions on her mother’s outfits and joked that she could have a future in fashion.
The 23-time Grand Slam champion has a daughter Alexis Olympia, two, with businessman husband Alexis Ohanian. She also has a clothing line called, S. When asked if Olympia will wear anything from her collection, Serena told US fashion portal, InStyle: “Well, we got her a small version of our iconic heart. But other than that, no. They’re mine. Fall back, right now. Not yet. In due time. I do wonder what that’s going to be like when she’s a little bit older. I have no idea. We’ll see. I can’t wait.”
Serena added, “So far, she’s been wearing my heels, so I’m like, ‘She’s going to be in fashion!’ I could’ve sworn today, she looked at me, and she was like, ‘Gee, gah, yeah.’ I was like ‘You like what mommy’s wearing today?’ When I come out sometimes, she’s like, ‘Oohh! Ma!’"
