Serena Williams feels daughter Olympia 'may have a future in fashion'

American tennis great Serena Williams has said that her daughter already has opinions on her mother’s outfits and joked that she could have a future in fashion.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion has a daughter Alexis Olympia, two, with businessman husband Alexis Ohanian. She also has a clothing line called, S. When asked if Olympia will wear anything from her collection, Serena told US fashion portal, InStyle: “Well, we got her a small version of our iconic heart. But other than that, no. They’re mine. Fall back, right now. Not yet. In due time. I do wonder what that’s going to be like when she’s a little bit older. I have no idea. We’ll see. I can’t wait.”

Serena added, “So far, she’s been wearing my heels, so I’m like, ‘She’s going to be in fashion!’ I could’ve sworn today, she looked at me, and she was like, ‘Gee, gah, yeah.’ I was like ‘You like what mommy’s wearing today?’ When I come out sometimes, she’s like, ‘Oohh! Ma!’"

