Seven cops die as Naxals blow up their vehicle in Chattisgarh
A joint team of CAF and DF was patrolling on Cholnar-Kirandul road in Dantewada district when the incident took place
Mangled remains of the police vehicle, which was blown up by Naxals with an IED, in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh, on Sunday. Pic/PTI
Seven police personnel were killed after Naxals blew up their vehicle in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Sunday, police said. The attack took place on a day when Union Home Minister Rajanth Singh is scheduled to arrive in the state.
Naxals carried out a land mine blast around 12 noon when a joint team of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) and the District Force (DF) was patrolling the Cholnar-Kirandul road to provide security to trucks carrying construction material for road works between Kirandul and Palnar villages, a senior police officer said.
The intensity of the blast, which took place near a culvert, was strong enough to toss the police vehicle in a roadside ditch, he said. Five personnel died on the spot and two were rushed to the National Mineral Development Corporation's hospital at Kirandul. One of them died during treatment at the hospital and another was airlifted to Raipur, where he died, the official said.
CRPF raises special unit with locals
In a bid to enhance combat capabilities in the Naxal-hit area of Bastar district the CRPF, for the first time, has decided to include local representation in a special unit. The special unit has been numbered as 241 and named as 'Bastariya Battalion'.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Meet India's last and only Taxidermist!