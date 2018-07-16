Seven die as two cars collide head-on on old Mumbai-Pune highway

The incident took place near Karla Phata between a Santro, in which the family was travelling, and a Swift, carrying six youths

The cars collided after the driver of the Swift lost control over his vehicle and rammed into the divider, ultimately going over it into the opposite lane and smashing into the Santro

Seven people, including a family of four, died yesterday after two cars smashed into each other on the old Mumbai-Pune highway near Lonavala; three others have sustained injuries.

The incident took place near Karla Phata between a Santro, in which the family was travelling, and a Swift, carrying six youths. The Lonavala Rural police are in the process of registering a case.

The police have identified the deceased from the Santro as Rajeev Bhirat, 52, his wife Sonali, 46, daughter Janavi, 20, and nephew Jagannath, 23, all residents of Mundhwa. The deceased from the Swift have been identified as Sanjeev Kushava, 17, a Srinagar native residing at Rahatani, Krishna Shirsat, 22, and Nikhil Sarode, 20, and the injured as Pratik Sarode, 18, Akash Madane, 17, and Rohit Curd, 16.

Senior inspector Ramdas Ingole said, "It being weekend, there was heavy traffic on the highway; also, due to the heavy rains, there was a lot of fog. The youths in the Swift were headed to Lonavala to enjoy the rains, but the driver lost control over the vehicle and rammed into the divider. The car's tyre burst and the vehicle careened into the opposite lane, colliding with the Santro that was headed to Pune from Lonavala. "Both cars are completely mangled. Ten people were rushed to hospital, but seven of them had died on the spot. The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Somatane."

"Due to the heavy rains, getting them out of the smashed cars and rushing them to hospital was a chaotic affair, which also affected the traffic. We will be registering a case against Shirsat for rash driving, although he's among the deceased," Ingole added.

