Seven-year-old mauled to death by stray dogs in Mathura

national

Following the incident, Gram panchayat, forest department as well as tehsil officials were pressed into action

Representational Image

A seven-year-old girl was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Barsana town on Sunday. Following the incident, Gram panchayat, forest department as well as tehsil officials were pressed into action.

Speaking about the incident to ANI, Ashok Kumar Meena, SP Crime, said, "Gram panchayat, forest dept and tehsil have been directed to catch the stray dogs. All pradhans and villagers have been asked not to leave their kids alone."

While the village chief Kalicharan said that no administrative officer has come to investigate the matter yet. According to reports, the seven-year-old girl identified as Devika was going to her father Bhupsinh with food when she was attacked by the dogs. The incident took place only a few miles away from her house.

The dogs had already killed the minor girl by the time villagers arrived at the site. The girl was found after a few children passing by the same route saw half a dozen dogs devour over a body on the way.

In another incident, a girl was found dead in an apartment complex here on Saturday, prompting protests by locals who alleged foul play and blocked a key crossing in the city.

The deceased was the daughter of house-help who works in different flats in Quality Enclave Apartments in Buddha colony where the incident occurred.

Following allegations of foul play by the locals, a senior police official said, "We have initiated a probe and the flat in which she was present prior to her death has been examined by a forensic team."

He said the police are examining the circumstances in the case and have detained some people based on the complaints.

"CCTV footage has been examined and the girl is seen climbing the staircase leading to the terrace. She died after she fell off the roof. The girl's mobile was found from the terrace," the official said.

Following the incident, the locals, carrying the body, demanded a fair probe.

"The girl was lured by her female friend into a house on some pretext. There is a lot of blood in the apartment from where she is said to have fallen. We believe she was raped by a security guard and five other people. The administration is doing nothing and we demand justice." alleged Roopa Raj, who was among the protesters.

The police had to use mild force to disperse the protesters and clear the crossing

(With inputs from PTI)

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates