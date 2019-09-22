Mumbai crime: Sex racket busted in Jogeshwari: three arrested, one woman rescued

The Oshiwara police have busted a high profile sex racket, in which three people were arrested, including a woman. During the raid, the police officials has said to have rescued a woman who claimed to be a former Miss Mumbai pageant winner and has to said to have worked in many TV serials and films.

The arrested were identified by the police as Abbas Chaudhary and Tabassum Ansari and Girish Jadhva. They were booked and arrested under various sections of the PITA act and were produced before the Sewri court where they remanded police custody till September 25th.

Several sex rackets were active in the area are known to have been providing high profile call girls that also include models and actress. When such information was received by the police in Oshiwara from an informer, they laid the trap at a café near Link Road in Jogeshwari West at around 11 pm on Friday. A bogus customer was sent to trapped the culprits.

Under the guidance of the ACP Sunil Borde and supervision of senior inspector Kishor Gaike, police inspector Raghunath Dalvi, along with his team laid the trap and caught the accused Abbas Ansari and other two who came along with one woman in the Mercedes car, a police officer from the Oshivara police station said.

“When the culprits showed the woman, the deal was fixed in Rs 60,000 to our bogus customer. The amount was paid to seal the agreement. The officers raided and caught all three accused and rescue the women, he added.

During interrogation, the rescued victim told to the police that she was a model cum actress who has worked in many TV serials and films. She also said that a private company has organised Miss Mumbai competition couple of years ago where she won the pageant. “We finally succeeded in busting this sex racket after working on it for past three months. The rescued women was sent to a correction facility in Chembur while all the three people arrested have been booked and arrested under various section of PITA Act,” the officer added further.

