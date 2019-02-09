Shah Rukh Khan makes Azhar Morani's sangeet event extra special!

bollywood

Knowing how close Shah Rukh Khan is to the Moranis, it was expected that SRK would not only attend Azhar Morani's sangeet, but make the event extra special too

Shah Rukh Khan at the sangeet ceremony

Shah Rukh Khan took centre stage at the sangeet of Azhar Morani and Tanya Seth on Thursday. Azhar is the son of Mohammed and Lucky Morani. Knowing how close Shah Rukh Khan is to the Moranis, who run an entertainment company, it was expected that SRK would not only attend it, but make the event extra special too. The Raees actor looked dashing in a black suit as he was clicked while arriving at the party, which was held at NSCI in Worli, Mumbai.

He grooved with the bride to the Gerua track from Dilwale (2015). He even went on to say his romantic dialogues from Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012). The who's who of B-Town namely Udita Goswami, Nora Fatehi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Raveena Tandon, Zayed Khan with wife Malaika Parekh, Fardeen Khan's sister Laila Khan with her husband attended the event.

Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan was clicked with his wife Andrea and son Alexander at Azhar Morani's sangeet bash. Another Bigg Boss contestant, Mandana Karimi, attended Azhar Morani's sangeet bash too. For those who are not aware, Azhar is the director of Rage Entertainment which specialises in getting various international artistes to India. Himesh Reshammiya, Bobby Deol, Sooraj Pancholi and many other names from Bollywood graced the sangeet ceremony.

The wedding, which will be held today, February 9, will see a plethora of stars gliding on the red carpet.

