Shah Rukh Khan pays condolences to Rishi Kapoor's family, recalls the day they met for the first time

Rishi Kapoor has gone too soon! For many of his fans and cinema lovers, this was the most exciting phase of his career and the man was making some fascinating choices as an actor. On one hand, he gave us Agneepath and Aurangzeb, and on the other hand were titles like Luck By Chance, Kapoor & Sons, and Do Dooni Chaar. How could he go without giving some more of such great works? But destiny had other plans, it seems.

He passed away on April 30 at 8:45 am IST after battling leukaemia for over two years. His last rites were performed at the Chandanwadi Crematorium in Kalbadevi, Mumbai, near the H.N Reliance hospital where he was admitted. Family members and close friends were at the rites throughout.

Almost everyone from the Bollywood industry took to their social media accounts to pay homage and tribute to the actor and his legend and legacy. Shah Rukh Khan, who began his career in films with him in 1992's Deewana, directed by Raj Kanwar, had something more to say than just paying condolences. His had to be a memorable read, something that intrigued and hooked the readers.

It was pure nostalgic bliss when he recollected those good old days when he was a new kid on the block trying to learn the ropes of acting and wanting to rule the marquee. Here are some bits of what he wrote- "As a young man entering the daunting world of films, I was insecure about the way I looked and afraid I was not talented enough. The thought of falling meant nothing though, because even if I failed, I would have worked with the greatest actor I knew of- Rishi Sahib." (sic)

He continued, "On the first day of the shoot, he sat for my scene to finish after pack-up, then with that famously radiant smile on his face he said "yaar tujhme energy bahut hai". That day in my head I became an actor!" (sic) Have a look right here:

Heartfelt condolences to the Kapoor khandaan. May Allah give you all the strength to deal with your loss. pic.twitter.com/GAZXPq3uRp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 30, 2020

He also shared a picture of himself and the actor from this film and everything about Khan's debut and Kapoor's legacy could come before you like a flash. These are the moments Cinema is made for, pure cathartic but also equally chocking. The note also says how he met him again to inquire about his health and Neetu Kapoor even posted that picture on her Instagram account last year in May, have a look right here:

Rishi Kapoor will continue to live on with his films, music, performances, and of course, that radiant smile that also charmed Shah Rukh Khan!

