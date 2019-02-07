Shah Rukh Khan to sing Kolkata Knight Riders' new anthem; Here are more details

bollywood

Almost two decades after he crooned Apun Bola, Shah Rukh Khan returns behind the mic to lend voice to Kolkata Knight Riders' new anthem composed by Bappi Lahiri

Shah Rukh Khan

Every time Shah Rukh Khan's boys in purple head out to the cricket pitch, they are accompanied by the fans' energetic chant of 'Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo Re'. With a little over a month to go before the Indian Premiere League 2019 kicks off, it has been learnt that Khan has created a new anthem for his cricket team, Kolkata Knight Riders. Interestingly, the song also marks the superstar's return behind the mic over 18 years after he sang the hit number, Apun Bola, from Josh (2000).

Music composer Bappi Lahiri, who created the score, tells mid-day, "The new song is titled Everybody Just Run, Run, Run, and is similar to Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo Re in spirit. It's a solo number that has been sung by Shah Rukh, and arranged by my son Bappa and me."



Shah Rukh Khan With Kolkata Knight Riders team

In his trademark style of self-deprecating humour, the superstar has often joked about his singing skills. Besides the Josh number, he has - in his 27-year-long career - stepped inside the recording studio only once to recite the Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012) poem.



Bappi Lahiri

Lahiri says that Khan was initially hesitant about putting his vocal cords to the test again. "Though he was shy and didn't want to sing it initially, I insisted that he did. We had recorded the number in September last year, but Shah Rukh wanted to release it later. We rehearsed the number for a few days before he took to the mic. I am happy with the way it has shaped up; he has sung like a pro. I hope when Shah Rukh sings it this year, it becomes as much of a rage as Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re did."

