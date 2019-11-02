Shah Rukh Khan's birthday gift includes a new plan for his fans

Host Shah Rukh Khan kicks off the second season of TED Talks India Nayi Baat today. It's his gift to fans on his 54th birthday. King Khan is said to have been impressed by US-based Gitanjali Rao who features on the show. The youngster has invented a device to check lead contamination in water.

Sharing his experience with people in a recent media interaction, Shah Rukh Khan said, "Some of the things that you don't think about will happen to you and they are the best things of life. You just don't know it yet. I don't want to show off but I'm genuinely a dream come true."

"I'm a lower-middle-class boy without his parents bound to the city of glamour and become a movie star. The world has showered me with their love. This happens in only dreams but I never thought of it. I haven't believed it, I am still that Delhi boy," the actor further added.

"I found myself so ugly. I had such bad hair. I was doing such bad acting in front of Nana Patekar, Amrita Singh, and Juhi Chawla. I took the late 4.15 am flight ticket that our producers used to get for us at 25 per cent off and went to the airport, thinking I can't work in films.

"Aziz and Juhi convinced me that it's not that bad. The final cut would be better. Just like Ajay Bijli lied and got 'Yes Boss' to play at this theatre, those two lied to me. I never looked better, I looked just the same," he recalled.

