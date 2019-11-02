Shah Rukh Khan's birthday gift includes a new plan for his fans
Shah Rukh Khan is said to have been impressed by US-based Gitanjali Rao who features on the show.
Host Shah Rukh Khan kicks off the second season of TED Talks India Nayi Baat today. It's his gift to fans on his 54th birthday. King Khan is said to have been impressed by US-based Gitanjali Rao who features on the show. The youngster has invented a device to check lead contamination in water.
Sharing his experience with people in a recent media interaction, Shah Rukh Khan said, "Some of the things that you don't think about will happen to you and they are the best things of life. You just don't know it yet. I don't want to show off but I'm genuinely a dream come true."
"I'm a lower-middle-class boy without his parents bound to the city of glamour and become a movie star. The world has showered me with their love. This happens in only dreams but I never thought of it. I haven't believed it, I am still that Delhi boy," the actor further added.
"I found myself so ugly. I had such bad hair. I was doing such bad acting in front of Nana Patekar, Amrita Singh, and Juhi Chawla. I took the late 4.15 am flight ticket that our producers used to get for us at 25 per cent off and went to the airport, thinking I can't work in films.
"Aziz and Juhi convinced me that it's not that bad. The final cut would be better. Just like Ajay Bijli lied and got 'Yes Boss' to play at this theatre, those two lied to me. I never looked better, I looked just the same," he recalled.
Shah Rukh Khan was born on November 2, 1965, in New Delhi. He has a south connect as well, as SRK had spent the first five years of his life in Mangalore, where his maternal grandfather, Ifthikar Ahmed, served as the chief engineer of the port in the 1960s. King Khan's Pathan lineage is said to have nodes on the other side of the border as well. Pakistan's former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief, Lt Gen Zahir-ul-Islam happens to be the nephew of Indian National Army hero Shah Nawaz Khan. SRK's late mother Lateef Fatima was the adopted daughter of Shah Nawaz Khan. Shah Rukh's father, Taj Mohammed Khan, was born in Peshawar and studied there. Shah Rukh had once described himself on Twitter as "half Hyderabadi (mother), half Pathan (father), [and] some Kashmiri (grandmother)".
In picture: This adorable kid is none other than Shah Rukh Khan!
Shah Rukh Khan has always been a bright student. He went to St. Columba's School in Central Delhi, where he won the school's highest award - 'Sword of Honour'. Not just in studies, Khan excelled in sports too. In fact, Shah Rukh wanted to pursue a career in sports. But it was a shoulder injury in his early years that kept him from playing sports rigorously. He graduated with honours in Economics from Hansraj College and did his masters in mass communications from Jamiya Milia Islamia.
In picture: A black-and-white picture of Shah Rukh Khan from his childhood.
Before he got into films, Shah Rukh Khan also did theatre. The actor was a part of theatre guru Barry John's troupe. Sources reveal that during his stint with John, SRK did a play on the subject of autism and even worked with an autistic child. For his 2010 film, My Name is Khan, Shah Rukh has used references from his play to help him better his character.
In picture: Shah Rukh Khan plays the drums on the sets of 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' (1994).
During his stage play days, Shah Rukh Khan used to receive praises for his imitations of Bollywood actors. His favourites were Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Mumtaz. Bollywood actress Amrita Singh is SRK's childhood friend and his acting partner too.
In picture: Shah Rukh Khan with Urmila Matondkar and the crew on the sets of 'Chamatkar' (1992).
Shah Rukh Khan had also attended the National School of Drama in Delhi during his early career in Bollywood. Khan began his journey by landing the lead role of a commando in the 1988 TV series Fauji. The very next year he bagged another serial - Circus (1989). Very few know that SRK also played a minor role in a 'made for television' film called In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones (1989).
In picture: Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of 'Josh' (2000) in Mumbai.
Shah Rukh Khan ventured into Bollywood in 1992 with the film Deewana and ever since has given several cinematic jewels like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham among many others. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is fondly called the 'Badshah' of Bollywood by his fans, has completed 26 years in the Hindi film industry.
In picture: Shah Rukh Khan and Sridevi starred together in 'Army' (1996).
After his debut, Shah Rukh Khan went on to play anti-hero roles in films like 'Darr', 'Baazigar' and 'Anjaam'. He then rose to prominence after starring in a series of romantic films, including 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Dil To Pagal Hai', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Mohabbatein' and 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...'. He was lauded for his portrayal of an alcoholic in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Devdas', a NASA scientist in 'Swades', a hockey coach in 'Chak De! India', and a man suffering from Asperger's syndrome, a form of high-functioning autism that complicates socialisation in 'My Name Is Khan'.
In picture: Shah Rukh Khan worked with Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor in 'Trimurti' (1995).
For his contributions to the entertainment industry, the Indian government honoured Shah Rukh with the Padma Shri, and the Government of France awarded him both the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres and the Legion d'honneur.
In picture: Shah Rukh Khan dances with film producer Bharat Shah at a party.
As King Khan continues to reign the industry, we bring you some vintage pictures of SRK from mid-day archives
In picture: Rakesh Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan at an event. Rakesh Roshan has directed SRK in films like 'Karan Arjun', 'Koyla' and 'King Uncle'.
Rakesh Roshan with Shah Rukh Khan and Rakhee on the sets of 'Karan Arjun'.
The witty Shah Rukh Khan speaks at an event. He is seen sporting his trademark hairstyle from the '90s.
Shah Rukh Khan, the dimpled-boy, interacts with Vidhu Vinod Chopra at a party.
Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at an event to promote 'Devdas' (2002).
Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta clicked while promoting 'Dil Se' (1998).
Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla's association dates back to 1992 when they came together on screen for the first time in 'Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman'. They have since worked together in several films including 'Darr', 'Yes Boss' and 'Duplicate'. In 1999, SRK teamed up with Aziz Mirza and Juhi Chawla to start a production company, Dreamz Unlimited, which was later transformed into Red Chillies Entertainment with Gauri Khan.
Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla sign autographs for contest winners.
Shah Rukh Khan and Raveena Tandon with director Ramesh Sippy on the sets of 'Zamaana Deewana' (1995).
Shah Rukh Khan and Twinkle Khanna starred together in 'Baadshah' (1999).
Shah Rukh Khan and Nagma on the sets of 'King Uncle' (1993).
Shah Rukh Khan with Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu. Both the legends, SRK and Dilip saab, have played Devdas on screen.
Shah Rukh Khan clicked with the legendary actor Dev Anand.
Shah Rukh Khan with comedian and TV host Cyrus Broacha.
Shah Rukh Khan on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal in 1997.
Shah Rukh Khan collects his trophy at an awards show in Mumbai.
Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan at an event.
Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan with Preity Zinta at an event.
Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri Khan. SRK married Gauri on October 25, 1991.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan dated for six years before tying the knot.
Shah Rukh Khan with son Aryan. SRK and Gauri are parents to three children - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. AbRam was born through surrogacy in May 2013.
We hope Shah Rukh Khan fans enjoyed this trip down memory lane. Here's wishing the superstar a very happy birthday!
Bollywood's superstar, Shah Rukh Khan, celebrates his 54th birthday today. On SRK's special day, we bring you some unseen photos of the actor from when he was a child to behind-the-scenes pictures from his 26-year-old Bollywood career. (All photos courtesy: mid-day archives)
