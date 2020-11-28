Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor get hitched; couple settles for court marriage

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh announced his engagement to Ruchikaa Kapoor just three days ago, and now it looks like the couple has got hitched already! Shaheer and Ruchikaa exchanged vows in a court marriage due to the COVID-10 pandemic, and will be planning a traditional wedding in June next year.

Speaking about his wedding to ETimes, Shaheer said, "Ruchikaa is honest when it comes to her feelings. The best part about our relationship is that we are friends first. Being an actor, I have to pretend in front of the camera all the time, but I have found a partner with whom I get to be myself. I've always said that I'm a wanderer and I've finally found the right companion. I am looking forward to my never-ending travels with her."

After the court marriage, Shaheer and his new bride visited the former's hometown in Jamme, where they had a small ceremony, and then another ceremony at Ruchikaa's home in Mumbai.

Speaking about her husband, Ruchikaa told the publication, "It is Shaheer's simplicity and humility that drew me towards him. It's rare to find someone who keeps it real and believes in the goodness of people. We come from different backgrounds, but instead of focusing on our differences, we chose to celebrate them. We may make little sense to the world, but we make a lot of sense to each other."

On the work front, Shaheer Sheikh made his television debut in Kya Mast Hai Life, and later signed Swastik Productions' Mahabharat, in which he played the character of Arjuna. The actor received rave reviews for his role. His long-running show Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke recently wrapped up.

