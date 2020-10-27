Shaheer Sheikh makes his relationship Insta official with Ruchikaa Kapoor in a unique way

Shaheer Sheikh, who is often seen tight-lipped about her personal life, shared a picture of 'his girl' Ruchikaa Kapoor on social media. Ever since the actor has posted the photo of his girl with the curls, Shaheer's fans can't keep calm! While many have speculated about their relationship, the actor is yet to disclose the details about his personal life. Here's what the actor wrote on his Instagram account.

On the professional front, Shaheer was last seen in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, where he played the character of Abir. Speaking about his role, the actor shared in an interview, "Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has been a very good experience so far and as they say all good things come to an end. Off late, these days have been an emotional roller-coaster ride for me as I am very much attached to my on-screen character 'Abir'."

He added, "I will miss essaying the role and also miss hanging out with my team on a daily basis. The cast have turned into my family and I wish each one of them the best. I am thankful to Star Plus, Rajan Shahi Sir, and especially our audience for loving us so much. I will cherish all these moments for life."

Not only this, speaking at a length about his role in a media interaction, Shaheer shared how the character has been close to his heart. "I relate to Abir's character in so many ways and I love the fact that more than anything else, he wants to bring equality in society. He wants all the parents to treat their kids the same way irrespective of their gender. He believes everyone has the right after a certain age to make their own decisions and follow what they believe. He is aware how in certain sections of our society the voice of women can be suppressed and he wants to support them."

Speaking about his professional journey, Shaheer Sheikh made his television debut in Kya Mast Hai Life, where he played Veer Mehra in 2009. Later, he signed Swastik Productions' Mahabharat, where he played the character of Arjuna in the series which ended in August 2014. The actor received rave reviews for his role.

On the other hand, Ruchikaa Kapoor was appointed as the Marketing Head for Balaji Motion Pictures in 2014. She headed the marketing campaigns of films such as Lipstick Under My Burkha, Veere Di Wedding, Half Girlfriend, and Ek Villain.

