Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans for marking 27 years in Indian Cinema; watch video

Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood's heartthrob and Badshah, known for his penchant for work and an icon of romance in India on Tuesday completed nearly three decades in Hindi cinema

Shah Rukh Khan/picture courtesy: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram account

Shah Rukh Khan paved his way into the industry with 'Deewana' in 1992 which was a stupendous success at the box office and also won him the Filmfare Best Male Debut Award for his performance.

Basking in the success of his film, the actor has travelled miles by beginning the career in acting with theatre in Delhi where he grew up before he moved to television with shows like "Fauji" and "Circus", and eventually into the universe of films.

Celebrating the day, the 53-year-old actor uploaded a small video where he can be seen riding a bike on the famous 90s track 'Koi Na Koi Chahiye' of his first film and later thanked his fans for 27 years in Indian cinema which is "exactly half the life" of the actor.

Thank you for the awesome 27 years everybody and Thank you Sharad for the bikes! pic.twitter.com/UMg6k78C06 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2019

In the video, King Khan said, "I have been trying to entertain my fans and many times I have succeeded and many times I have failed. Thank you all for bearing with me."

Over the span of his journey in the film fraternity, he scored unprecedented success with films like 'Darr', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Dil To Pagal Hai', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Chak De! India', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Mohabbatein' and many more in which he showcased his range as an actor and every time raised the acting bar.

Over the last few years, the actor was featured in projects like 'Zero' where he played a vertically challenged man. Earlier in May, the actor appeared as the special guest on David Letterman's upcoming season of his Netflix talk show.

After giving a number of outstanding movies and stellar performances, His last film Zero, however, failed to make a mark and tanked at the box office. Also starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, Zero managed to grab eyeballs. The star has since then not signed on a film yet and has been missing from action.

In a report in Filmfare, SRK revealed why he hasn't signed a film after Zero. He said, "I have no film with me right now. I am not working on any film. Usually what happens is when your one film is coming to an end, you begin work on your next film and I get involved within 3-4 months."

