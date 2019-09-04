Shilpa Shetty dances with hubby Raj Kundra as they bid adieu Lord Ganesh; watch video

Shilpa Shetty-Kundra and her family bid goodbye to Lord Ganesh with a lot of zeal. The Kundra family took to the streets to dance at Ganesh visarjan in Mumbai. Shilpa, her husband Raj Kundra and their son Viaan danced with pomp during visarjan ceremony they hosted on Tuesday. Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty cheered them on.

Earlier today, Shilpa shared a video of herself performing Ganesh aarti with her family. "The energy is inexplicable while performing an aarti. Love how the vibe all around becomes so positive," she wrote. Check out the video right away!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) onSep 3, 2019 at 12:22am PDT

Shilpa, who looked stunning in a pink saree, was clearly in a festive mood all through the day. Like last year, Shilpa had an eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi this year too. On Monday, Shilpa Shetty welcomed Lord Ganesh in an Instagram post. She also shared a video where she is seen dancing and having the time of her life on this festival. This is Shilpa's 10th year of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at home after marriage. Check out the video here:

Speaking about her conscious switch to an eco-friendly idol, Shilpa Shetty said in an interview with mid-day: "As a celebrity, we have to be responsible for our actions. One must be the change they want to see. I live on the beach, and it was a heartbreaking sight after visarjan. The pollution it causes is massive. Hence, the decision to change 4 years ago."

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty joins PM Narendra Modi to make India fit

Also sharing how special this festival is, Shilpa Shetty Kundra said: "It’s our 10th year, a decade of bringing him home and that’s special enough! And the fact that despite living by the beach, we will immerse him outside our home in the water and use it to water our garden. The spiritual and karmic gratification makes it even more special."

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Nikamma after a hiatus of 13 years. The actress, who was last seen in Dishkiyaoon, will portray the character of Avni. The film also stars Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi: Shilpa Shetty's eco-friendly Ganpati turns four

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates