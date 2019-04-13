Shot in the dark: This top actress' link-up with young actor is just a convenient 'affair'

bollywood

The actor (seems too early to call him a star) recently broke off with his actor-dancer girlfriend. He, too, is playing along as he feels it will work wonders for his image.

Shot in the dark

This young actor, who has struck big in recent times, is being linked with a gorgeous top female actor. As they belong to different worlds, it's a rather strange union. What is even more unusual is that the female actor is known to deny even a whisper of truth, but she seems happy with the link-up stories.

The actor (seems too early to call him a star) recently broke off with his actor-dancer girlfriend. He, too, is playing along as he feels it will work wonders for his image. He does not miss an opportunity to serenade her when he sees paps around.

It also helps that the two remain in the news as their upcoming projects are months away. We wonder if the female actor's close pal, a top star, who is known to carry a torch for her still, knows about the 'affair'?

Also Read: Shot in the dark: This actress is enjoying the benefits of a good mentor

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates