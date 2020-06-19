Shraddha Kapoor on Sushant Singh Rajput: He was mesmerised by the simplest things, was one of a kind
Shraddha Kapoor pens a deep, emotional, and lovely tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput by sharing a photo-frame that has their moment together from their film Chhichhore and a note the actor wrote for her!
The unfortunate and untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has shaken and shocked the industry and his fans across the nation. The actor passed away on June 14 after he was found hanging at his Bandra residence. His last rites were held on June 15 and were attended by Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Rajkummar Rao, Vivek Oberoi, and his family members.
Shraddha Kapoor has now taken to her Instagram account to express her aching thoughts on the news and how it has left a void. Meticulously describing the actor and his infectiously idiosyncratic nature, she wrote a deep, moving, and lovely note on her fond and unforgettable memories with him, a lot of them being from the sets of their film Chhichhore.
She attached two pictures along with the note, the first one had a photo-frame that had their moment together from the aforementioned film, and the other had a note the actor wrote for her on the first page of the book, The Secret Principles Of Genius. Have a look at the heartfelt post right here:
Been trying to accept what has happened and coming to terms with it is very difficult. There is a huge void... Sushant...! Dearest Sush...! Full of humility, intelligence, curiosity about life, seeing beauty in everything, everywhere! He danced to his own tune! I always looked forward to seeing him on set, wondering what captivating interaction we would have next! Apart from being a wonderful co-actor who put his heart and soul in to his work, he was at his core, an amazing person. He cared for people and wanted to see them happy. His kind smile, the conversations we had at shoot about the Cosmos, different philosophies, the moments we spent together, were filled with magical wonderment! During a lovely musical and poetry filled get together at his home (he loved music and poetry), he showed me the moon from his telescope and I was so speechless that I could see it’s exquisite beauty up close!! He wanted to share that feeling! Our Chhichhore gang went to his beautiful home in Pavna, where we were awestruck together with the peace and calm of the nature around us - he loved nature! He saw things through a kaleidoscopic lens and wanted to share that with everyone around him. He was mesmerized by the simplest things and would muse on them in a genius way...! He was truly, One of a kind... I’ll miss you.. dearest Sush.. Shine on... âÂ¨ðÂÂÂ
Chhichhore was one of the biggest hits of 2019 when it raked more than Rs. 150 crores at the box-office. In the same year, Rajput charmed the critics and fans with Sonchiriya, a rustic, rugged, and rousing drama on the dacoits of Chambal in 1975. Rajput was a terrific performer, driven by an indefatigable thirst for learning and known for his wisdom and knowledge.
Impressing one and all right from his breakout debut in 2013 in the form of Kai Po Che, the audience knew he was here to stay! He was, as Kapoor wrote, one of a kind!
