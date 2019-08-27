Shraddha Kapoor slays it in her latest emerald green look for Chhichhore promotions

bollywood-fashion

Shraddha Kapoor, who is busy juggling with films, shared a glimpse of her latest look from Chhichhore promotions

Shraddha Kapoor at the promotional event of Chhichhore. Pictures courtesy/Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram account

Shraddha Kapoor is currently riding high on success with back to back three releases- Saaho, Chhichhore and Street Dancer 3D. Shraddha who is busy juggling with films, shared a glimpse of her latest look from Chhichhore promotions and its amazing.

In the emerald green glossy dress, Shraddha looked extremely stunning, making us feel as if the dress was made just for Shraddha. Decked up with matching green eye shadow which perfectly complimented Shraddha's brown eyes, her classy pose shows that Shraddha knows how to carry herself in any dress and at the same time, nail it with utmost perfection. Her simple look with nude shaded lipstick and wavy black hair look makes the actress look even more beautiful.

Taking to her social media handle Shraddha wrote, "#Chhichhorepromotions today styled by @stylebyami along with @mala_agnani Wearing @danielecarlotta_official @kadamajay Make up @shraddha.naikHair @menonnikita Managed by @jinal.jj [sic]"

With her bravest choice of films, Shraddha is all ready for her back to back releases where each film tells a different story. In Saaho, Shraddha will be seen as a high profile cop with a full-fledged action avatar. In Chhichhore, the actress will be playing a college girl as well as a middle-aged woman and Street Dancer 3 D, the actress is all set to take dancing skills to an all-new level.



Shraddha knows how to totally nail any and every look with sheer perfection, looking every bit of a vision in ethnic as well as western sartorially picks. Shraddha’s promotional looks with each passing day are becoming the inspiration we all need!

Apart from the films, in the brand space, the actress is already in high demand to be the face of their brands as she possesses a massive fandom. Shraddha has been very vocal about environmental issues and always aims at spreading awareness about it. Hence, making the perfect fit for the brand. Apart from the actress is also prepping for Steet Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3, both of which are slated to release next year.

