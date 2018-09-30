Search

Shraddha Kapoor's fan names her daughter Aarohi

Sep 30, 2018, 10:40 IST | The Hitlist Team

When Shraddha Kapoor came across the post she was touched by the gesture. She wished the child a happy birthday

Shraddha Kapoor and Aaroh

After the release of her 2013 film, Aashiqui 2, Shraddha Kapoor had a fan naming her baby girl Aarohi after her character in the romantic musical. Recently, the parents took to social media to share a collage of their daughter's snapshots on her birthday.

When Shraddha came across the post she was touched by the gesture. She wished the child a happy birthday. The couple and Aarohi were thrilled. Looks like Shraddha has quite a fan following among kids as well. The Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor will next be seen in the multi-lingual Saaho with Prabhas and the Saina Nehwal biopic.

