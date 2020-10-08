Shruti Haasan: Just got the surname, after that parents did not help me

Singer-actress Shruti Haasan may be veteran actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika's daughter, but does that mean she has had it easy in the industry? Did she get an early push thanks to her surname? Possibly. But did that help her get one project after another? Well, not really!

In a candid interview with ETimes, Shruti Haasan opens up about nepotism and how she still feels like an outsider after 11 years in the industry. The actress says, "I feel like an outsider because even after 11 years, I have still not understood the right way to butter up the people and the right group to be a part of. I think I am a musician first and then an actor. Nepotism, yes, I don't deny it, as my surname is Haasan. If it was just Shruti or something else, I wouldn't have got the initial attention that I got."

She adds, "There are a lot of camps, there is groupism too I would say. I don't know about nepotism because I just got the surname and after that my parent literally did not help me with anything. I did the good and the bad myself. I don't deny that 'Haasan' surname has opened doors for me but groupism exists very much."

Also read: Shruti Haasan: Have Been A Part Of Some Blockbusters But Haven't Had A Good Time Doing Them

Talking about being single and how she has been enjoying spending time with herself, Shruti shares, "I am enjoying my own company, which I never enjoyed before. Earlier, I was afraid of loneliness but now my fear of loneliness is completely gone and it has completely vanished in this pandemic. It's been six months now and there is really no one, I really love myself."

On the professional front, Shruti Haasan will be next seen in Yaara, which will be her digital debut. The film, starring Vidyut Jammwal, was shot four years ago.

Also read: Shruti Haasan: I Have Paid Heavy Prices For Not Being Party To Things I Don't Agree With, And I Am Proud Of It

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news