Shweta Tripathi turns mentor for LGBTQ students

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Last week, Shweta Tripathi conducted an acting workshop for aspiring cinema students belonging to the LGBTQ community, at a city five star. The independent workshop, conducted with the aim of promoting an inclusive environment, was done after the team reached out to LGBTQ groups and communities. Tripathi discussed actors' working methods and how they approach their roles.

Even though the community struggles to detach themselves from the stigma associated with their sexuality, Tripathi advised them to seek out parts that help them channelise their feelings. "I did a class on introduction to acting, and understanding emotions. I interacted with bright, young people looking to become actors and writers. Most of them are vibrant and full of potential. They are looking for guidance, and I was happy to [provide that]. We had elaborate discussions about my previous work," says the actor, who also admits that the community is not adequately represented in mainstream cinema.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates