Sidharth Sagar: Had done NC against my family and they created further troubles

Sidharth Sagar. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/sidharthsagar.official

Comedian Sidharth Sagar, who is popular for his role as 'Selfie Mausi' on the comedy shows aired on the television screens, went missing since last four months. It was his friend Somi Saxena, who got this topic of him gone missing to light via sharing this information on Facebook. Sharing a collage of his pictures, she stated, "You guys remember him Siddharth Sagar aka selfie Mausi urf Naseer this guy is missing since 4 months last seen on 18 November 2017. Nobody knows where he is. He is my very good friend please help me find him spread this as much as u can (sic)."



The post created a stir on social media and reached the ears of Siddharth. After which, the comedian shared a video informing about his whereabouts and his well-being. He mentioned that he was going through a lot and therefore was maintaining a low profile.

"I had been getting constant calls from the media and my friends. I have gone through a lot of difficulty in the last few months. I had done an NC (non-cognizable police report) against my family and they created further troubles for me," said Siddharth in the video.

This is the video shared by Sidharth:

"I am right now in safe hands and the people with whom I am staying, really helped me a lot. Give me a couple of more days and I would come out in open to talk about what I went through." Sidharth also thanked people for the concern and added, "Seeing the concern of so many people, I decided to post this video. I will soon share my ordeal with all of you. Thanks for being there."

While there were reports that Sidharth shared a conflicting relationship with his mother, a close aide of Sidharth told indianexpress.com that he is very close to his mother and family. "It's so strange because he was very close to his mother and family. If he is saying that he filed a complaint against them, I am sure it must be a big issue, for they were a close-knit family. I have been trying to reach out to him for a long time but his number was also disconnected. I am relieved to see Sidharth's video and waiting for him to speak out."

