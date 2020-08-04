Simone Biles confirms dating NFL star Jonathan Owens; shares mushy post

America's Olympic and world champion gymnast Simone Biles made her relationship with National Football League player, Jonathan Owens official on Monday.

Simone Instagrammed the above picture for her 3.9 million followers and tagged Jonathan. She wrote along with a heart emoji: "It's just us." Meanwhile, Jonathan Instagrammed a picture of him standing next to Simone along with a red heart and fingers crossed emoji.

View this post on Instagram it’s just us ðÂ¤Â A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) onAug 2, 2020 at 11:57am PDT

Speculation of them dating began last month after Simone posted a picture of them together, wishing Jonathan on his 25th birthday along with a blowing kiss emoji.

Simone also tweeted a TikTok video, where they are seen dancing, wearing each other's clothes.In March, Simone split from Stacey Ervin Jr. Last month, Simone told Vogue magazine that it was difficult for her to end three-year relationship with Stacey.

"It's hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it," she had said.

