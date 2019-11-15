Sip on mead cocktails

Sign up

If you want to increase your knowledge on how to whip up a mead-based drink, then this interactive workshop with brewer Rohan Rehani is for you. He will not only tell you how the mead, a versatile archaic drink, has grown popular today, but will also serve concoctions such as smoked mead old fashioned, mead sangria, guava chilli Mary and coffee mead martini. "When we'd just started out, 20 hours a day were spent telling people how we are not a beer. We struggle with that even today," says Rehani, co-founder, Moonshine Meadery. "It's mentioned in all mythologies from Norse to Greek to Egyptian and even Hindu. We called it madheira while the Greeks call it ambrosia," he adds.

Rohan Rehani

On November 15, 6.30 pm

At Woodside Inn, shop no 11 and 12, Link Plaza Complex, Oshiwara, Andheri West.

Call 26328963

Cost Rs 495 onwards

