Six militants linked to Zakir Musa's terror outfit killed in Awantipora

There was no collateral damage during the encounter. Pic/AFP

At least six militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday morning. The deceased were affiliated to former top Hizbul Mujahideen commander and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind head Zakir Musa, Awantipora Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammed Zahid said.

The encounter erupted after police launched a cordon and search operation following inputs about the possible presence of militants. During the searches, police opened fire, resulting in the encounter.

