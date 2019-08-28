Smriti Irani inaugurates 1,000 'Nand Ghar' in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi

national

The Nand Ghar aims to build and refurbish Anganwadis in various states across the country

Union Minister Smriti Irani

On Wednesday, Union Minister Smriti Irani was seen inaugurating the 1,000th Nand Ghar at Gauriganj in her parliamentary constituency Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. While addressing a rally, the 43-year-old minister said that the people of Amethi elected a BJP MP in order to make sure that development takes place. With confidence, Smriti said that today, Amnethi is on the road to development.

The Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Textiles also thanked Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and his government for their immense contribution towards the development of her constituency Amethi. The Nand Ghar, which was inaugurated by Union Minister Smriti Irani was started by Vedanta Ltd's as its flagship CSR program.

The program aims to build and refurbish Anganwadis in various states across the country. The Vedanta group has prepared an Rs 800 crore plan which will help to set up 4,000 Nand Ghars. According to sources, these 4,000 Nand Ghar will touch lives of around 4 million people across the country.

The Nand Ghars are equipped with televisions for e-learning, solar panels for reliable power, safe drinking water, and clean toilets and have emerged as the ideal model for replication across the country. The Nand ghars will directly impact around 2,00,000 children and nearly 1,80,000 women.

Speaking at the event, the Union Minister said, "It's a great honour to be a part of this initiative, and see the community and the industry leaders come together for a noble cause that focuses on the well being of children and women."

Founder and Chairman of Vedanta Group, Anil Agarwal, who was also present at the event said, "We have always believed in being part of the future of the nation with a focus on the development of women and children."

With inputs from IANS

