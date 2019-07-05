Smriti Irani's hilarious meme on Weekend blues is uber-cool

national

Union Minister Smriti Irani took go Instagram Smriti Irani to post a meme on weekend blues and the hilarious post has left netizens in splits

Smriti Irani

Recently, Union Minister Smriti Irani who was in Delhi for official duties seemed to be missing her home so much so that she took to Instagram and shared heartwarming posts as her Insta stories. It seemed as if Irani was missing her home and her family. What's more, is the fact that the witty and uber cool Irani asked for a hug from home and in no time she received one all the way from Mumbai to Delhi.

Irani, who is well known for her wit and humour seems to be on a meme roll for a while now. On July 4, 2019, Smriti Irani took to Insta and posted a meme on weekend blues which has left netizens in splits. The hilarious meme which Smriti posted on Insta as her Insta story featured an adorable minion, who looked completely exhausted. Besides the minion, Irani had a text written on it which read, "Word of the day: Exhaustipated. Just too tired to give a s**t."

Irani shared the hilarious meme as her Insta story and even posted a minblown and a face with rolling eyes emoticon. It seems as if Irani can't wait for the weekend to arrive and she can't contain her excitement about the same. Irani's hilarious meme on weekend is absolutely hilarious and has left her followers in splits!

Just a few days ago, Irani took to Instagram and shared a gif slaying Monday blues and we must say its hilarious! Smriti Irani captioned her latest post, "When someone says 'Aaj aapne Monday blues ka insta nahi kiya'. The Instagram post is a gif of the iconic character, Miranda Priestly played by Meryl Streep in the famous Hollywood film, Devil Wears Prada and it left the internet in splits. People applauded her humour and praised Amethi's giant killer for her humour.

Smriti Irani is being termed as a Giant Killer, for defeating Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The BJP leader won the Amethi parliamentary seat with a margin of 55,120 votes. Irani polled a total of 4,67,598 votes.

