Smriti Irani's meme on working weekends will leave you in splits!

Smriti Irani often tickles the funny bone with her memes and posts and this time it is no different!

There is no denying that Union Minister Smriti Irani is a queen when it comes to Instagram. She often shares memes which are relatable to most of us and this time, we definitely feel her.

Irani took to Instagram to share a meme which shows Aamir Khan saying “Shabaash” which is a popular scene from the movie Dangal. She captioned it saying, “#when you tell the weekend...agle hafte aana aaj busy hun [come next week, now I am busy].”

The post has close to 11000 likes in just a few hours.

A lot of people who are working on the weekends will relate to her post. People posted various comments saying, “Your sense of humour is fantastic. loved the way you handle your insta account. keep the child in you living,” wrote an Instagram user. “Your so Funny ma’am,” commented another. “Your wit is devastating Smriti!!!” wrote a third.

There are many who praised Irani including producer and her BFF, Ekta Kapoor and actor Divya Seth Shah.

Ekta Kapoor wrote, "Waah wat weekend! I’m waiting. For this week to end!" while Divya Sheth Shah commented, "I feel ya! Even though I don’t need to go to work on Monday."

Smriti Irani is the youngest minister in the BJP government right now. Not only is the Minister for Women and Child Development but also the textile minister. Irani won the Amethi parliamentary seat with a margin of 55,120 votes against Rahul Gandhi.

