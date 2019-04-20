Smriti Irani's new video proves great fighting skills run in the family

national

While Smriti Irani is fighting tooth and nail in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, her son Zohr is leaving no stone unturned to train hard for the world championship in martial arts

A screengrab of Smriti Irani's inspiring post featuring her son Zohr, who is seen training hard for his upcoming World Championship in martial arts

Union Minister and actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani is busy campaigning for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Taking a break from campaigning, Smriti Irani took to Instagram to share an inspirational video. Irani, who is well known for her wit and humour, shared an Instagram post featuring her son Zohr Irani. With the 'never die attitude' post, Smriti managed to impress the netizens. Take a look...

In the video, Smriti Irani's son Zohr is seen training hard for his upcoming World Championship in martial arts. 17-year-old Zohr is seen throwing some great kicks and punches at his opponent as he trains hard.

This isn't the first instance when Smriti has shared an adorable post featuring her family and especially her son Zohr.

