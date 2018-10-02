Some more shoes on the way for Sushant Singh Rajput

bollywood

A footwear company is keen to bring Sushant Singh Rajput on board as brand ambassador.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput has a shoe fetish. He cannot stop himself from buying yet another pair to add to his vast collection. Now, a footwear company is keen to bring him on board as brand ambassador. He is all set to ink the deal. Some more shoes on the way for him!

An actor who tasted fame with television show Pavitra Rishta, Sushant's Bollywood journey began when he landed a role in Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che!. Later, he went on to feature in Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story which helped him find his feet in Bollywood.

Sushant Singh Rajput is now going to portray some never-seen-before roles in his forthcoming projects including Kedarnath and Sonchiriya. The actor says that he always opts for characters that he feels he would fail in because that way it becomes a challenge for him to "outdo" himself.

He has also signed a franchise film Drive and the actor says that such projects are time-consuming but he is fine investing his time on something that he is passionate about.

"Time-consuming, logically, yes! But I don't think this takes a toll on me because I like acting; this is something I don't mind investing my time in. I am so passionate about acting that if one day people stop putting money in my movies, I will put in money and prod people to watch my films, that's how much I enjoy it; so time consumed in making movies is time well used," he said.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput cannot reply to you on Instagram; Do you know why?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates